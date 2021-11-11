MONK (MONK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,528.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $554,263.03 and $2,528.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012195 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 445.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

