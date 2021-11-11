Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $9,865.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00228403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

