Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 272 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,916,000 after acquiring an additional 700,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,942,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.10. 17,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,023. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

