Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 823 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.9% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.01. 57,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,164. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

