Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $817,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $451.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

