Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.23. The stock had a trading volume of 481,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,794,098. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.94 and its 200-day moving average is $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

