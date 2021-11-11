Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Up 0.4%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 332.71 ($4.35) and last traded at GBX 328.80 ($4.30). 265,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 508,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.40 ($4.28).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 401.12.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Kate Swann acquired 27,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £79,662.59 ($104,079.68).

