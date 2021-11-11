Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $40.40 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

