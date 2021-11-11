Morgan Stanley Buys 61,789 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $71,248,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after buying an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $192,732,000 after buying an additional 771,432 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,718. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

