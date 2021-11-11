Morgan Stanley Has $38.97 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $83,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.37.

THC opened at $79.93 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.