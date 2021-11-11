Morgan Stanley Has $41.75 Million Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Ballard Power Systems worth $41,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLDP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

