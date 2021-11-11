Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UP. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of UP opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

