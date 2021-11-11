Morgan Stanley Purchases 137,260 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Trex worth $42,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Trex stock opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.18.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

