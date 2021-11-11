Morgan Stanley Purchases 165,887 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $164.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.29, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day moving average is $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $164.94.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

