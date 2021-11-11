Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MasTec by 441.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
MTZ opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $122.33.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.