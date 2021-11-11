Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MasTec by 441.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

