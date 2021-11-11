Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 875 ($11.43).

S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 702 ($9.17) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -156.00. S4 Capital has a one year low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a one year high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 786.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 678.57.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit bought 2,769 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

