Morgan Stanley Trims Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Target Price to $36.00

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 2.04. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,736.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 47.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

