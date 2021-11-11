Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MPAA remained flat at $$18.97 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,907. The company has a market capitalization of $362.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.