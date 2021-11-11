Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.30

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 4289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Movado Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Movado Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Movado Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,263,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

