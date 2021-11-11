MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
MRC Global stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $684.47 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $12.21.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 682.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
