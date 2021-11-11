MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $684.47 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 682.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MRC Global by 2,296.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

