MSA Safety Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety stock opened at $153.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.83. MSA Safety has a one year low of $137.95 and a one year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.