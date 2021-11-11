MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Up 8.3% on Insider Buying Activity

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.80. 24,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,147,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Specifically, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPLN. Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

