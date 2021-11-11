Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) CEO Manuel Md Litchman Acquires 65,000 Shares

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 65,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MBIO opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 74.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 35.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 317,792 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

