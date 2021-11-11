MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.30

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $8.70. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 33,729 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in MV Oil Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.