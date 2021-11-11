Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MYE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.90. 77 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,050. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,600 shares of company stock worth $314,890 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

