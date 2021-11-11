Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 73.84% and a negative net margin of 90.13%.

MYO traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 152,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,001. The company has a market cap of $54.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25. Myomo has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Myomo worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

