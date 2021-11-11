Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,259.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,123 shares of company stock worth $4,451,930. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

