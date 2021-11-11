Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.67

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 1001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

