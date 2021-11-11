Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $47.00. 766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.76. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.50 million, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,323,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Napco Security Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 237.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.