National Bank Financial Cuts Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to $48.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.75. 2,373,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $22,661,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

