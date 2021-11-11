National Bank Financial Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$41.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.36.

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.41 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.20, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1685 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -824.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,878,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,523,000 after buying an additional 181,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 48.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 499,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after buying an additional 163,812 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

