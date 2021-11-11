National Bankshares Downgrades Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) to Tender

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$18.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$16.50. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.44.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$18.16.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$187.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

