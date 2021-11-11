National Bankshares Raises Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$15.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FRHLF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.59.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRHLF stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.