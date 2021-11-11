National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

National Pension Service increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.