National Pension Service Has $900,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH opened at $88.26 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

