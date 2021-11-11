National Pension Service Increases Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

