National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Vision from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

EYE opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. National Vision has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.72.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 22.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after buying an additional 83,205 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,326,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in National Vision by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in National Vision by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

