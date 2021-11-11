NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

NCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

NCC stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 249 ($3.25). 223,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,569. The company has a market capitalization of £771.17 million and a PE ratio of 71.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 187.40 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 291.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

