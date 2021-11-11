NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of NCS Multistage worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCSM opened at $36.82 on Thursday. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 million, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share.

NCSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

