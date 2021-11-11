Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $9.56 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

