Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) PT Lowered to $18.00 at SVB Leerink

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NKTR. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

