NerveNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $7.77 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $7.77 million and $131,163.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001551 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005133 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008324 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

