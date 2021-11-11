Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVRO. TheStreet lowered Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO stock opened at $101.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. Nevro has a 1-year low of $98.22 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.