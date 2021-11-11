NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.
Shares of NBEV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 1,567,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,820. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50.
NBEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
About NewAge
NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.
