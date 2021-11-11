NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NBEV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 1,567,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,820. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NBEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NewAge stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of NewAge worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

