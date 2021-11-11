NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 69,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 467,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

About NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

NightFood Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in nutritional food development, marketing, and distribution business, through its subsidiary. The firm manufactures ice cream in flavors, such as Full Moon Vanilla, Midnight Chocolate, Cold Brew Decaf, After Dinner Mint Chip, Milk & Cookie Dough, Cherry Eclipse, Bed and Breakfast, and Cookies n’ Dreams.

