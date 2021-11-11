Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HLTH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 45,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,577. Nobilis Health has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $22.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

