Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives $7.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.