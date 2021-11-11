Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,841,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Nomad Foods worth $278,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Amundi bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,554,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,520 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 862,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NOMD stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

