Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NOMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.
NOMD opened at $25.79 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
