Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD opened at $25.79 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.