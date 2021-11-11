Nord/LB Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €150.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €173.36 ($203.95).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €162.25 ($190.88) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €156.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €150.22.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.